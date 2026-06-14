Hale Muskoka Event Space In Gravenhurst Is The Place To Be This Summer

Open Five Days a Week

Cabana ‘107’ Shops

June 12 to October 10, Thursdays to Mondays from 10am to 5pm

Featuring Ontario-based vendors to help guests stock up on everything they need for living well in Muskoka, from fresh fruit and vegetables to ice cream, Canadian beef, cheese and fish to florals, specialty teas, giftables and apparel. Vendors this season include Good Behaviour, Jesse Tree Fine Foods, Rowe Beef, Flowr Atelier and MysTeary.

Cabin

Launching late June/early July; open year-round, Thursdays to Mondays from 10am to 5pm

Hale’s new permanent 600 square foot retail space, the shop offers a thoughtfully curated mix of everyday essentials and handcrafted products, including giftware, décor, food + beverage products, cottage essentials and more. Focusing primarily on Canadian-made goods, with a rotating selection from independent makers across the country.

*NEW + COMING SOON: pre-ordering from the Cabin and select ‘107’ vendors will be available for quick pick-up via haleoutdoors.com

Friday Markets

June 12 to October 9, every Friday from 10am to 2pm; Free to attend

Prepare for the weekend and soak in all that Muskoka has to offer at this vibrant outdoor weekly market, featuring an array of goods from local growers, farmers and makers. Expect flower arrangements, organic teas, baked goods, fresh produce, meat, cheese and fish purveyors, ice cream, food trucks, skincare, knitwear, jewellery, candles, and much more.

Special Events

All About Summer

Saturday, June 20, 10am to 4pm; Free to attend

This summer kick-off offers an opportunity to gather and connect alongside all the essentials needed for cottage season and lake life. Celebrate the start of summer with food, drinks, live music and family-friendly activations. Attendees can also browse and shop the season’s must-have flavours, fashion, outdoor essentials, décor, garden and dock staples, and more.

Board & Barrel

Saturday, July 25, 10am to 4pm; Tickets available online, market free to attend

Back for the second year, this flavour-filled afternoon features an interactive Charcuterie tasting experience and how-to-lessons with acclaimed Michelin Guide restaurant FAT Rabbit and Jesse Tree Fine Foods. The event also features an open-air market with libations, cheeses, breads, meats and more.

Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition with Broil King, Rowe Beef and Jesse Tree Fine Foods

Sunday, August 9, 10am to 4pm; Tickets available online, market free to attend

Hale Muskoka is bringing back its popular burger fest for the second year. At the lively fire and feast culinary gathering five notable Canadian chefs (Chef Paul Boehmer, Chef Joe Friday, Chef Melanie Robinson, Chef Bradley Yip, and Chef Michael Lam) will grill live to compete for the “Best Smash Burger” award. Guests will savour slider samples from each chef and beverages from across the region, while enjoying an artisan market, live music, family-friendly activities and more.

In Autumn Festival & Market

Saturday, October 10, 10am to 4pm; Free to attend

Filled with autumn-themed activations that celebrate the local flavours of the season. Includes a Fall Harvest Market with a curated selection of artists and food producers, live music, festive photo opportunities, and family-friendly fun including pumpkin painting and fire pits + s’mores.