Hale Muskoka Event Space In Gravenhurst Is The Place To Be This Summer

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
Ontario’s newest must-visit destination features local vendor shops, Friday markets, culinary delights, live entertainment and special events

~newest additions include the Cabin opening June 2026 + The Barn and Grange opening November 2026~

 Hale Muskoka, cottage country’s first culture and events hub, today announced details for its summer and fall season. After a successful soft opening in August 2025, the multi-use destination will officially open this June with an exciting schedule of markets, shops and events.

Designed as a gathering space for locals, cottagers and tourists alike, Hale Muskoka will feature Cabana ‘107’ Shops (open five days a week) and weekly Friday Markets starting Friday, June 12. Special events will take place throughout the season – kicking off with the All About Summer’ celebration on Saturday, June 20. Hale’s newest addition the Cabin, a permanent boutique brimming with Canadian goods, will open in late June/early July.

Hale Muskoka is nestled on a historic five-acre farm in the charming town of Gravenhurst at 1160 Bethune Drive N. Inspired by the natural surroundings and passionate community of artists, growers and makers, the picturesque destination was designed to foster experiences that embrace the outdoors and support local businesses.

A visit to Hale Muskoka is sure to entertain and delight all ages. Guests can shop unique finds from local artisans, fresh foods from Ontario growers and cottage essentials from Canadian brands, savour a delicious meal from food trucks in the fireside lounge dining area, listen to live music while taking in the serene gardens, and participate in engaging events.
Photo Credit: Hale Muskoka

Open Five Days a Week

Cabana ‘107’ Shops
June 12 to October 10, Thursdays to Mondays from 10am to 5pm
Featuring Ontario-based vendors to help guests stock up on everything they need for living well in Muskoka, from fresh fruit and vegetables to ice cream, Canadian beef, cheese and fish to florals, specialty teas, giftables and apparel. Vendors this season include Good Behaviour, Jesse Tree Fine Foods, Rowe Beef, Flowr Atelier and MysTeary.

Cabin
Launching late June/early July; open year-round, Thursdays to Mondays from 10am to 5pm
Hale’s new permanent 600 square foot retail space, the shop offers a thoughtfully curated mix of everyday essentials and handcrafted products, including giftware, décor, food + beverage products, cottage essentials and more. Focusing primarily on Canadian-made goods, with a rotating selection from independent makers across the country.

*NEW + COMING SOON: pre-ordering from the Cabin and select ‘107’ vendors will be available for quick pick-up via haleoutdoors.com

Friday Markets

June 12 to October 9, every Friday from 10am to 2pm; Free to attend
Prepare for the weekend and soak in all that Muskoka has to offer at this vibrant outdoor weekly market, featuring an array of goods from local growers, farmers and makers. Expect flower arrangements, organic teas, baked goods, fresh produce, meat, cheese and fish purveyors, ice cream, food trucks, skincare, knitwear, jewellery, candles, and much more.

Special Events

All About Summer 
Saturday, June 20, 10am to 4pm; Free to attend
This summer kick-off offers an opportunity to gather and connect alongside all the essentials needed for cottage season and lake life. Celebrate the start of summer with food, drinks, live music and family-friendly activations. Attendees can also browse and shop the season’s must-have flavours, fashion, outdoor essentials, décor, garden and dock staples, and more.

Board & Barrel
Saturday, July 25, 10am to 4pm; Tickets available online, market free to attend
Back for the second year, this flavour-filled afternoon features an interactive Charcuterie tasting experience and how-to-lessons with acclaimed Michelin Guide restaurant FAT Rabbit  and Jesse Tree Fine Foods. The event also features an open-air market with libations, cheeses, breads, meats and more.

Smash & Sear: Best in Burger Competition with Broil King, Rowe Beef and Jesse Tree Fine Foods
Sunday, August 9, 10am to 4pm; Tickets available online, market free to attend
Hale Muskoka is bringing back its popular burger fest for the second year. At the lively fire and feast culinary gathering five notable Canadian chefs (Chef Paul Boehmer, Chef Joe Friday, Chef Melanie Robinson, Chef Bradley Yip, and Chef Michael Lam) will grill live to compete for the “Best Smash Burger” award. Guests will savour slider samples from each chef and beverages from across the region, while enjoying an artisan market, live music, family-friendly activities and more.

In Autumn Festival & Market
Saturday, October 10, 10am to 4pm; Free to attend
Filled with autumn-themed activations that celebrate the local flavours of the season. Includes a Fall Harvest Market with a curated selection of artists and food producers, live music, festive photo opportunities, and family-friendly fun including pumpkin painting and fire pits + s’mores.

From retail developer, community planner, and local Muskoka resident Eric Abugov, Hale Muskoka is a life-long passion project created with the intention to celebrate the local cuisine, culture and community.

“We’re excited to bring people together at Hale Muskoka many times throughout the summer and fall seasons, as we host shops, markets and events dedicated to the very best of Ontario and Canada,” said Eric Abugov, Founder, Hale Muskoka. “Hale Muskoka was designed to serve the community, and to foster connections and special moments while supporting local vendors, suppliers, and initiatives.”
Photo credit: Hale Muskoka

The Barn and Grange

Opening November 2026
Introducing two remarkable venues under one roof: The Barn and The Grange. Designed with a contemporary country aesthetic and surrounded by outdoor gathering spaces, these versatile venues will host everything from unforgettable weddings to inspiring corporate events and milestone celebrations creating experiences as memorable as the setting itself.
Rendering of The Barn at Hale Muskoka
Rendering of The Grange at Hale Muskoka

Hale Muskoka is available for private event bookings, including weddings, corporate events, special occasions and everything in-between.

Located two hours from Toronto, at 1160 Bethune Drive N. in Gravenhurst, Ontario, Hale Muskoka is situated right off Highway 11.

Hale Muskoka
1160 Bethune Drive N.
Gravenhurst, ON, P1P 1R1
haleoutdoors.com
@halemuskoka

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Hale Muskoka

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