Haliburton Highlands Secondary School Student Receives Terry Fox Humanitarian Award

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Congratulations to Haliburton Highlands Secondary School (HHSS) Grade 12 student, Aurora Wesley, who was recently selected as the recipient of the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award!

The award is given out to only 15 students in Canada and recognizes young humanitarians who have worked tirelessly to channel the same values and goals that Terry Fox held—a passion for helping those in need and/or demonstrating perseverance in the face of adversity.

Through the award, Aurora will receive $30,000 to go towards her post-secondary education, in which she will be studying business administration at Western University in the fall.

“Aurora is very deserving of this recognition. Throughout her time at HHSS, she has been involved in making the school and community a better place. Whether she is participating in school activities, being a key part of the Interact Club, helping to run Relay for Life, volunteering in our community, or commanding the stage as a master of ceremonies for 500 delegates at the Canadian Student Leadership Conference, she consistently steps up to help and make the experiences for others better. It has been an honour to witness her growth,” said HHSS principal, Jennifer Mills. “We at HHSS are incredibly proud of her and I can’t wait to see the amazing things she will achieve and the impact she will have on others in her future.”

See the Current Recipients page on the Terry Fox Humanitarian Award website to learn more.