New RVH Program Strengthens Homelessness Supports And Addiction Recovery In Simcoe County  

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in partnership with the HART of Simcoe County, has opened a new supportive pre-treatment program that provides a safe place to stay and start recovery while awaiting admission to RVH’s live-in addiction treatment program. The program fills a critical gap between withdrawal management and treatment, helping individuals remain connected to care during a vulnerable stage of recovery.

The program provides 11 supportive pre-treatment beds for individuals receiving care through the HART of Simcoe County who are preparing to enter RVH’s live-in addiction treatment program. Clients have access to individual counselling, psychoeducational groups, and life-skills training, supported by two addiction counsellors on-site 24 hours a day.

The service is closely integrated with RVH’s Withdrawal Management Services, located within the same building. Before entering the program, clients complete a minimum 24-hour stabilization period through Withdrawal Management Services, creating a seamless transition between services and helping ensure they are ready for the next stage of care.

“For many individuals, the period between withdrawal management and treatment can be one of the most crucial stages of recovery,” said Brandon Lewicki, Operations Director of RVH’s Mental Health and Addictions Program. “This program helps fill that gap by providing stability, structure and ongoing support while individuals prepare for the next stage of treatment. By working closely with our community partners, we’re reducing barriers to care and helping more people access the support they need when they need it most.”

The pre-treatment program is one component of the HART of Simcoe County, a model that brings together health and social services to support individuals with complex needs, including those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“County Council is committed to supporting initiatives, like the HART of Simcoe County, that strengthen access to care and improve outcomes for residents across the region,” said Basil Clarke, Warden, County of Simcoe. “Through strong partnerships, we are connecting people to addiction treatment, mental health supports, primary care, housing and other community services that help support long-term recovery and stability.”

As part of the HART of Simcoe County, RVH provides Withdrawal Management Services, the supportive pre-treatment program and live-in addiction treatment, creating a seamless continuum of care that supports individuals from stabilization through treatment and recovery.