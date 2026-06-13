Gravenhurst High School Senior Boys Basketball Team Received OFSAA Sportsmanship Award – Again

The Gravenhurst High School (GHS) Senior Boys Basketball Team was recently recognized for their character, integrity, and respect.

After winning their regional Georgian Bay title for the second year in a row, the team competed at the Ontario Federation of School Athletics Associations (OFSAA) Single A Boys’ Basketball Championships in Timmins, Ontario between March 9 and 11.

Stacking up against other teams from across the province, the Gryphons battled hard and knocked off both the #12 and #14 seeds to advance to the consolation championship game.

Despite not winning, the team was selected for the second year in a row to receive the OFSAA Sportsmanship Award, which is presented to the best team who exemplifies fair play, respect, and camaraderie.

“We are so proud of how our Gryphons represented GHS and Trillium Lakelands District School Board, both on and off the court!” said coach, Gillian Humphries.

“Success on the court is always something to celebrate. But, when our students are recognized for their great character, that is special. It is great to see transferable life skills and meaningful values developed through sport in secondary schools. This award speaks volumes about who our GHS students are and what they represent,” said GHS principal, Trent Willett. “I have been in this school for eight years and know first-hand how respectful, kind, and courteous our students are. It is great to see this recognized at a provincial championship event. Notably, our students are receiving this award for a second consecutive year. It’s simply amazing and worthy of recognition and I am sincerely glad they have received it. I also know that this kind of character doesn’t happen by accident. It takes strong leadership and consistent mentorship to instill these values. So I want to extend a sincere thank you to Coach Humphries, Coach Dickinson, and Coach Tkaczyk – your dedication to modeling and teaching respect, effort, and focus has clearly made a lasting impact. Congratulations players and coaches!”

The OFSAA championships marked the end of the basketball season for the boys, but the team is looking forward to another OFSAA run next season!

Congratulations to the team and coaches–this is well-deserved!