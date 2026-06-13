Driver Charged With Stunt Driving For Going 160 km/h On Hwy. 11 In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver fwith stunt driving following a traffic stop on Highway 11.

On June 8, 2026, at approximately 5:10 p.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11, in the City of Orillia, stopped a vehicle travelling northbound near Line 15 travelling at 160 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old from Orillia was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

The driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days in accordance with Ontario’s stunt driving legislation.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The OPP reminds all motorists that excessive speed and aggressive driving behaviour poses serious risks to everyone on the road. Officers will continue proactive enforcement efforts to promote safe driving across the region.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).