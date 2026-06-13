Gravenhurst Cottager Fined $5,716.82 For Starting A Wildland Fire

An individual from Southern Ontario has been fined and ordered to pay over $5,700 after unsafe burning practices caused a wildland fire:

Geoffrey Larden of Gravenhurst pleaded guilty to failing to tend a fire under the Forest Fires Prevention Act. He was ordered to pay the Province of Ontario $5,716.82 as partial compensation for the costs incurred to extinguish the fire.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on August 4, 2025, a wildland fire was reported adjacent to a cottage located on Gull Lake in the Town of Gravenhurst. No individuals were present at the cottage. Fire crews from the Town of Gravenhurst responded and began suppression efforts until an airborne fire crew from the Ministry of Natural Resources arrived to take over.

The fire was determined to be human-caused, and a subsequent investigation took place. The investigation determined that on July 31, Larden, the cottage owner, had a fire where wood debris was burned on the forest floor and not within a designated fire pit. After burning the debris, Larden poured water on the burned area. Larden then left the property on August 3.

An examination by a forensic investigator with the ministry took place and determined that the fire lit by Larden on July 31 maintained a state of sustained combustion. The weather between July 31 and August 4 was hot and dry, and on August 4, fire weather indices became extreme and favourable for the spread of an out-of-control wildland fire. On this day, the fire grew and threatened nearby cottages in addition to causing a power outage on a portion of the lake. The investigation was supported by eye-witness accounts from residents and cottage owners.

Justice of the Peace Margot M. D. Ballagh heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on April 1, 2026.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.