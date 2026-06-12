One Person Charged For Shoplifting From The Bracebridge Restore

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after investigating a theft from a local retailer.

On June 11, 2026 at 11:15 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a shoplift that had occurred the day prior, from a Habitat for Humanity location on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge. Police received tips from members of the public and were able to locate the suspect at an address in Port Carling. Police have charged 41-year-old Brendan Vanschepen of Clyne, ON with Theft Under $5000, Operation while Prohibited, and suspended driving.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON for a bail hearing on June 12, 2026 to answer to his charges.