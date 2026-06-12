Two People From Gravenhurst Face Several Drug Charges

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), has charged two people with drug related offences.

In the spring of 2026, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit initiated an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity in Gravenhurst, ON. On June 4th, 2026, with the assistance of the Collingwood/Huronia West CSCU, the Southern Georgian Bay CSCU, the OPP K9 Unit, and Bracebridge OPP Detachment members, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Gravenhurst located on Muskoka Road South near Main Street, and seized quantities of suspected cocaine, oxycodone, Canadian currency, and other evidence. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged:

Kevin Buker, 41-years-old from Gravenhurst with:

1. Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

2. Possession of a Schedule I substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking

3. Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

4. Possession of a weapon contrary to order

Kirsten Veinott, 40-years-old from Gravenhurst with:

1. Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

2. Possession of a Schedule I substance (oxycodone) for the purpose of trafficking

3. Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

4. Breach of recognizance

The accused persons will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 7, 2026 to answer to their charges.