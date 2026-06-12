Community Rallies Behind Soldiers’ Ride Success Momentum Builds To Finish Strong With $240,000 Raised

Momentum is building following the success of Soldiers’ Ride presented by TD Bank Group, held Sunday, June 7, as riders, families, and supporters came together for a day of community, camaraderie, and giving in support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

Riders set out on a cool morning that gave way to a beautiful, sunny day for post-ride celebrations. The event raised an impressive $240,000, with fundraising remaining open until Friday, June 19, giving participants, supporters, and the broader OSMH community an opportunity to push this year’s total even higher and make a greater impact for patients and families.

Leading the charge were top fundraising teams, Assante Wealth Management and the Black Swamp Gang, each raising over $40,000. Their dedication reflects the strong community spirit that continues to drive Soldiers’ Ride forward and strengthens access to high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

Inspired by the generosity and energy of this year’s event, McGregor on the Water has stepped forward with a $25,000 matching gift, inviting the community to act now and double their impact for patients and families.

For those who could not participate in the ride, this is a meaningful way to get involved and support healthcare close to home.

“Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital has been there for my family through many important moments, and we are deeply grateful,” said Linda Csumrik, Vice President and Office Manager for McGregor on the Water. “Seeing this community come together through Soldiers’ Ride is truly inspiring. We are proud to offer this matching gift and hope it encourages others to give, knowing their support will have twice the impact for a hospital that means so much to all of us.”

McGregor on the Water is a longtime supporter of OSMH, and this marks their third matching gift of more than $20,000, bringing their total lifetime giving to over $100,000 in support of the hospital’s future. Funds raised through Soldiers’ Ride help advance planning for a new hospital while sustaining excellence in care at the current site.

“We are incredibly grateful to every rider, donor, and sponsor who made Soldiers’ Ride such a meaningful success,” said Joanna Gray, Director, Campaigns & Major Gifts. “This event shows the strength of our community coming together to support local healthcare. We are especially thankful to McGregor on the Water for this generous match and for helping sustain the momentum. Together, we are within reach of a milestone that will make a lasting difference for patients and families across our region.”

With just days remaining, the Foundation is encouraging the community to rally behind riders and help maximize the matching gift before fundraising closes.