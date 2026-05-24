Rings Versus Real Estate: Canadians Are Downsizing Wedding Dreams To Get On The Property Ladder

79% of respondents say they would consider requesting money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift.

Respondents in British Columbia are the most likely to request financial contributions toward a down payment in place of other wedding gifts.

Those in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec are less likely than the average Canadian to request money towards a home as a wedding gift.

A majority of respondents (82%) would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding in order to put money towards a down payment on a home.

When asked to identify the biggest or most important purchase in a person’s life, 83% of respondents said a home.

A recent Royal LePage survey, conducted by Burson,1 suggests a majority of Canadian couples are willing to skip an expensive wedding celebration to afford the purchase of a home… or wish they had.

Nationally, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 79 per cent of respondents say they would consider requesting money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift (37% say definitely, and 42% say maybe). Of those respondents who are already married, 57 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; 10 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

“Few milestones carry more weight than buying a home or getting married. As the cost of living puts pressure on household budgets across the country, more Canadians are finding themselves having to make difficult trade-offs between the two – and in many cases, it’s the wedding that gets scaled back,” said Anne-Elise Cugliari Allegritti, Vice President of Research and Communications, Royal LePage.

Burson used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 1,717 adult residents across Canada. Oversamples were collected in Atlantic Canada as well as Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The survey was completed between March 27 and April 15, 2026. Weighting was applied to age and gender within regions and cities, based on 2021 census figures.

“There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question ‘rings or real estate?’. Every couple is different, and so are the circumstances under which they navigate these important life events. However, rising living costs – extending well beyond housing alone – are causing many Canadians to reassess how they prioritize major celebrations and long-term financial goals,” she noted. “In the past, tradition may have dictated first marriage, then mortgage. Today, many couples are having to balance their desire for a once-in-a-lifetime wedding celebration with the reality of building equity and securing their financial future. For some, that means prioritizing getting into the housing market before walking down the aisle. Many people are recognizing that while a wedding is a beautiful one- or two-day event, a home is a lifetime investment.”

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 46 per cent of respondents across Canada say definitely; 36 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, over half (55%) of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

According to The Knot’s 2025 Global Wedding Report, the average wedding costs approximately $33,000 USD, before a honeymoon or wedding rings (more than $45,000 CAD).

“With weddings, couples have more options when it comes to lowering costs – trimming the guest list, choosing a more modest venue, or cutting back on extravagant extras. Housing offers less flexibility, without compromising on size or location. As a result, some couples are choosing to trade the champagne toasts for a sizable down payment because they know that while you can always throw a party later, you may not always be able to find your forever home at today’s prices.”

According to the survey, when asked an open-ended question about the biggest or most important purchase a person will make in their lifetime, an overwhelming majority of Canadians (83%) identified buying a home.

“The fear of being priced out of the housing market, especially in the most expensive markets across southern Ontario and British Columbia’s lower mainland, has become a more powerful motivator than the pressure to have a perfect wedding,” Cugliari Allegritti added.

“Both decisions are deeply personal, and it’s completely understandable if scaling back a wedding, or choosing to marry before you’re mortgage-ready, brings up complicated feelings. And, every couple navigates a unique set of circumstances, from cultural traditions and family support, to individual financial goals. But, there’s no universal rulebook for how life is supposed to unfold. Doing things in the order that makes the most financial sense for your individual circumstances is always the right call – because however you get there, the happily ever after is yours to define.”

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Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate – Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate

ONTARIO

In Ontario, of those planning a wedding or who have someone in their life who is, 40 per cent of respondents say they would definitely request money for a down payment on a home instead of a traditional wedding gift; 44 per cent say maybe.

Of those respondents who are already married, 57 per cent say they would have liked to request money for a down payment on a home instead of a wedding gift; 13 per cent say they did in fact request money for their wedding.

“In Toronto, many couples are choosing to purchase a home before getting married. With the cost of entering the housing market among the highest in Canada, many buyers are prioritizing saving for a down payment over spending heavily on a large or luxury wedding. At the same time, moderating home prices have created more accessible opportunities for renters who have been waiting for the right moment to enter the market,” said Tom Storey, sales representative and head of The Storey Team, Royal LePage Signature Realty in Toronto.

Storey added that condos act as an important first step into home ownership for many first-time buyers, with plans to eventually move into a larger property as their needs evolve and they build equity over time.

“Whether or not couples are requesting money specifically towards a down payment, we’re certainly seeing wedding gifts increasingly take the form of cash contributions. This can provide meaningful support for furnishing, renovating or settling into a first home,” he said. “For couples balancing both a wedding and a home purchase, tools like the First Home Savings Account can be an effective way to build savings toward a future down payment while benefiting from tax advantages.”

When asked if they would forgo or significantly scale back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home, 46 per cent of respondents in Ontario say definitely; 40 per cent say maybe. When thinking back to their own wedding, 58 per cent of married respondents say they would have forgone or significantly scaled back a wedding to put money towards a down payment on a home.

“In 2026, homes are out of reach for many people, so putting them somewhat back in reach is a great idea.”

– Gen X survey respondent, Ontario

Royal LePage 2026 Survey: Rings vs Real Estate – Data Chart: rlp.ca/table-2026-rings-vs-real-estate