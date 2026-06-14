Ramara Welcomes New Fire Prevention Officer

The Township of Ramara is pleased to welcome Katie Dukelow as the Township’s new Fire Prevention Officer with Ramara Fire & Rescue Services.

The Fire Prevention Officer position was approved by Council as part of the Township’s 2026 Budget and leads public education, fire prevention, and community risk reduction initiatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Katie to Ramara Fire & Rescue Services,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “Her experience in fire prevention, public education and community engagement will help strengthen fire safety awareness and support our ongoing efforts to keep residents, businesses and visitors safe.”

Dukelow brings more than 10 years of fire service experience, including roles in fire prevention, public education, inspections and emergency response. Most recently, she served as Fire Prevention Public Educator with Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service, where she led community safety programs, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm initiatives, school education and public outreach campaigns.

“I am excited to join Ramara Fire & Rescue Services and become part of the Ramara community,” said Dukelow. “I look forward to working with residents, businesses, schools and community organizations to promote fire safety, strengthen prevention efforts and help reduce risks before emergencies occur.”

Residents are encouraged to follow Ramara Fire & Rescue Services on social media and visit ramara.ca/fire for information on upcoming fire safety programs, events and public education opportunities.