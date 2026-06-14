Muskoka 100 People Who Care Holding First Meeting Of 2026 On June 15

Muskoka 100 People Who Care is inviting everyone to join them for their first annual meeting of 2026 at the beautiful Sherwood Inn on Lake Joseph.

The meeting will take place on Monday June 15, with sign in and social time beginning at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the featured charities will begin giving their presentations. Attendees are welcome to arrive early to have dinner at Sherwood Inn, which can be booked on OpenTable.

“Our goal is to have 100 plus people join us to listen to three charities,” the group says. “At the end of the evening, we hope to make an impact on one of the charities, and to bring awareness to all of the charities who speak.

The charities featured at the June 15 meeting are YWCA of Muskoka, Carter’s Rescue and Sanctuary, and Enliven Cancer Care.

Muskoka 100 People Who Care was created in 2024 to fill the void that was left when 100 Women Who Care ceased operations. The group meets twice a year to help raise money for local charities. In 2025, they raised $7450 for MiND-AID Muskoka and $6590 for Community Living South Muskoka.

For more information on Muskoka 100 People Who Care, or to register for the event, you can visit their website here – https://www.muskoka100peoplewhocare.ca/