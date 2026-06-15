Charges Laid After A Youth Was Threatened In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Havelock man after an incident involving a youth.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to an incident in a parking lot near Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst after a 16-year-old youth, who was concerned about the wellbeing of an individual, offered help and was met with a threat of violence. The youth was not injured, and police have charged 58-year-old Bart Lawson of Havelock, ON with Assault with a Weapon and Being Intoxicated in a Public Place.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 28, 2026 to answer to his charges.