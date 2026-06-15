Over 70 Charges Laid During ATV Safety Week In Central Region

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Safety Week has come to an end, with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Snow Vehicle, ATV, Vessel Enforcement/Education (SAVE) Unit and detachment members laying over 70 charges across the region.

Officers from the 13 Detachments in Central Region, along with the Central Region SAVE Unit, conducted coordinated enforcement and education initiatives between June 1 and June 7, 2026, focusing on ATV safety. Officers maintained a strong presence on trail systems, targeting high-risk behaviours and promoting safe operation. Enforcement efforts included compliance checks, such as proper helmet use, alcohol screenings, community engagement, and participation in organized recreational activities.

Throughout the initiative, officers addressed a range of violations under the Highway Traffic Act and Off-Road Vehicles Act. Infractions included dangerous driving, lack of insurance, missing ORV documents, helmet violations, equipment deficiencies, and unsafe operation.

In total, 72 ATV charges were laid and 70 warnings were issued.

Public Safety Reminder:

The OPP reminds all ATV riders to operate responsibly, obey all applicable laws and ensure vehicles are properly equipped, insured, and maintained. Riders should always wear a properly fitted helmet. The Central Region SAVE Unit will be on the trails throughout the season, along with Central Region Detachment members, to promote safety and enforcement, helping keep Ontario’s trail systems safe and enjoyable for everyone.