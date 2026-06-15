District Of Muskoka Making Services Easier To Access

The District Municipality of Muskoka is working on a Service Excellence project to improve how residents, businesses, and visitors find information and access municipal services.

Supported in part through the Rural Ontario Development (ROD) program, the project will:

improve access to online information and services

make it easier to find information and complete tasks on the District website

reduce confusion about where to go for information and support

create a simpler and more user-friendly experience when interacting with the District

The work includes a new District website, improvements to online services and service standards and ongoing community engagement to help guide future improvements.

The project will also support rural economic development by helping business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors access municipal information and better understand processes and approvals to support their business goals.

“Funding through the Rural Ontario Development Program will help improve how people find information and interact with the District,” said Jeff Lehman, District Chair. “Whether you are looking for information, starting a business, applying for a permit, or registering for programs, this work is focused on making it easier for people to find what they need and get things done.”

“Through the Rural Ontario Development program, our government is supporting projects like Muskoka’s Service Excellence initiative that make it easier for residents, businesses, and visitors to access information and municipal services. By investing in modern, user-friendly tools and improving how people connect with local government, we are helping rural communities strengthen service delivery, support economic development, and build a strong foundation for future growth.” – Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Rural Affairs

The District’s new website is expected to launch in late 2026, with service improvement work continuing beyond the launch.