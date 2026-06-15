Ontario Investing $1.49M To Protect Tariff-Impacted Workers And Businesses In Muskoka

MBRP’s nearly $3 million project will protect and create more than 140 jobs

The Ontario government is investing $1,490,000 through the Ontario Together Trade Fund to help MBRP increase resilience, build capacity and reshore critical supply chains to Ontario.

With this support, MBRP is investing $2,980,000 to launch a new line of truck accessories, insource flat-cut and bent component manufacturing, reshore exhaust tip manufacturing from China, and upgrade infrastructure to support new production capacity. The project will create 18 new, good-paying jobs and protect 125 existing positions across Parry Sound–Muskoka.

“Through the Ontario Together Trade Fund, our government is stepping up for businesses in our community that have been directly affected by U.S. tariffs,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “MBRP’s investment will help the company adapt, stay competitive and continue creating good jobs in these uncertain times, all while helping make Ontario’s economy more competitive, resilient and self-reliant.”

First announced as part of the 2025 Ontario Budget, the Ontario Together Trade Fund is part of the province’s nearly $30 billion tariff relief and support plan, dedicated to protecting Ontario workers and businesses from economic uncertainty while building a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy. With a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, the program will help businesses across a diverse range of sectors make the necessary investments to strengthen operations in Ontario, expand market reach and protect workers.

“Equipment is important, but the real investment is in people,” said Joshua Barkey, Chief Operations Officer at MBRP. “Programs like the Ontario Together Trade Fund create opportunities for our employees to learn, grow and build careers right here in Muskoka, while helping strengthen manufacturing and create long-term opportunities in our community.”

Since its launch, the Ontario Together Trade Fund has received overwhelming demand. In response, the government announced an additional $100 million investment in the program last year, bringing total funding to $150 million over three years. The increased support will enable businesses affected by U.S. tariffs to return production to Ontario, identify new sales opportunities and expand interprovincial trade.

“As U.S. tariffs continue to threaten Ontario’s critical industries, our government remains focused on ensuring our businesses have the resources needed to adapt and expand,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “By investing in MBRP through the Ontario Together Trade Fund, we are taking decisive action to enhance the competitiveness of our economy and increase opportunities for Ontario businesses and workers, now and for generations to come.”

As Ontario continues to navigate the impact of U.S. tariffs and global economic uncertainty, the government remains focused on delivering critical funding, cutting red tape, unleashing the economy and supporting workers.