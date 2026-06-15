SIU Called In After Male Injured During Arrest On Sunday In Huntsville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in the Town of Huntsville.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, shortly after 10:15 a.m., officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service on Gun Club Road. One individual was arrested and transported to the Huntsville Detachment.

While in custody, the individual requested medical attention and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for assessment. Upon arrival to the hospital, the individual exited the ambulance and fled on foot towards a wooded area.

A coordinated search was immediately initiated, involving members of the Huntsville OPP, the OPP Emergency Response Team and the OPP Canine Unit.

The individual was subsequently located nearby and returned to police custody. Upon being located, the individual required medical attention and was transported to hospital for assessment of injuries.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide further information.