Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Public Complaint At A Cemetery

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local resident with impaired driving after receiving a concern from a member of the public.

On Monday, June 15, 2026, at 2:35 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver at a cemetery on Lofty Pines Drive in Gravenhurst. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 49-year-old Darrell Matchett of Gravenhurst, ON with Operation while Impaired – drug/alcohol.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on July 7, 2026 to answer to his charge.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.