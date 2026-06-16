Bear Struck By Vehicle In Tiny Township

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision yesterday morning after a bear was struck by a vehicle on Concession 11 in Tiny Township.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., officers attended the area, the collision resulted in property damage to the vehicle. The bear, a large adult male, was located near the scene and found to be suffering from significant injuries. Unfortunately it needed to be put down by police at the scene.

Police coordinated with local Indigenous community partners to ensure the animal was respectfully harvested following the incident.

The OPP would like to remind residents and motorists that wildlife can be present on roadways at any time, even in areas where sightings are uncommon. Drivers are encouraged to remain alert, reduce speed in rural and wooded areas, and exercise caution, particularly during early morning and evening hours when wildlife activity is increased.

Residents are also reminded to take precautions to prevent attracting wildlife to their properties, including properly securing garbage and removing potential food sources. Knowing how to avoid and respond to wildlife encounters is an important part of staying safe.

For additional information on bear safety and how to prevent encounters, please visit [Ontario.ca /bear-wise]Ontario.ca /bear-wise or [BearWise.org]BearWise.org.