OPP Crime Unit Investigating House Fire In Penetanguishene

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a residential fire on Champlain Road in the Town of Penetanguishene.

On Saturday evening, May 23, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Champlain Road. Police attended the scene and observed the residence fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews from Tiny Township, Penetanguishene, and Midland were already on scene working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, and the residence sustained extensive damage.

The scene is being secured by emergency services and will remain under investigation. Members of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s (OFM) Office have been notified and will be attending to assist with determining the cause of the fire. The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.