Group Of People Fined A Total Of $15,000 For Moose Hunting Violations

A group of people has been fined a total of $15,000 for the following moose hunting violations:

Yong Li of Toronto pleaded guilty to trespassing for the purpose of hunting and hunting moose without a licence. He was fined $5,000 and is prohibited from possessing an Ontario hunting licence for two years.

Fei Teng of Richmond Hill pleaded guilty to trespassing for the purpose of hunting and hunting moose without a licence. He was fined $7,000 and is suspended from hunting in Ontario for one year.

Ronald Polmateer of Savard Township, the host of Li and Teng, was found guilty at trial to entering prohibited premises under the Trespass to Property Act and to transporting unlawfully killed wildlife under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act. He was fined a total of $3,000 and had his moose hunting licence suspended for one year.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on October 25, 2023, conservation officers received information through the ministry TIPS line about possible moose hunting violations. The next day, conservation officers determined through investigation that Li and Teng were staying with Polmateer and were hunting for moose along Concession Road 3 in the Township of Robillard. While both Li and Teng had a moose hunting licence, the only tag belonged to Teng which was valid for a calf moose.

Li and Teng observed two moose in a private hay field located at Lot 5 on Concession Road 3, where they did not have permission to hunt. Both individuals entered the property, discharged their rifles and killed a cow moose, which they did not have a licence to hunt. They then called Polmateer, who assisted in retrieving and transporting the moose.

Justice of the Peace Christine C. Leclair heard the case over several days throughout 2024 to 2026, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Haileybury.