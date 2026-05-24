OPP Continue To Search For Missing Person Last Seen In Severn

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Police are attempting to locate 58-year-old Paul Whitney. He is described as 6’4″ tall, approximately 220 lbs, with short grey hair and a grey beard.

Investigators believe that Paul may have been walking in the area of Stockdale Road and Brennan Line in Severn Township sometime between Monday and today.

The Orillia OPP is asking residents and businesses in the area to check any available home surveillance, security camera, or dash camera footage for possible sightings of Paul.

If you live or work in the area, police are asking that you review any video footage that may assist investigators. Anyone with information regarding Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference incident number E260688973.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online through Crime Stoppers Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka.

The Orillia OPP would also like to thank members of the public and media partners for their assistance in sharing this information.