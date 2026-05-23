Water Ski Canada Athletes Set To Compete At The 66th Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament

Water Ski Canada is proud to announce the Canadian athletes who will compete at the 66th Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament, presented by GM Marine, taking place May 22–24, 2026, at Robin Lake in Callaway Gardens, Georgia.

Recognized as one of the premier events in watersports, the Masters annually brings together many of the top waterski and wakeboard athletes from around the world. Since its inception in 1959, the tournament has become a longstanding tradition held each Memorial Day weekend at the iconic Robin Lake venue.

Canada will be represented by 10 athletes competing across both the Masters and Junior Masters divisions.

Representing Canada in the 33rd Junior Masters Tournament is Enzo Kristian (Saskatoon, SK), who will compete in Junior Men’s Jump. This will mark Kristian’s first time skiing on Robin Lake.

In the professional Masters divisions, Charlie Ross and Cole McCormick, both with ties to Ontario, will compete in Men’s Slalom. Jaimee Bull (North Bay, ON) and Neilly Ross, who also has ties to Ontario, will represent Canada in Women’s Slalom.

Dorien Llewellyn, who has ties to Innisfail, Alberta, will compete in both Men’s Trick and Men’s Jump, alongside Ryan Dodd (Olds, AB) in Men’s Jump.

Canada will also be represented in Women’s Trick by Hannah Stopnicki (Montreal, QC), Neilly Ross, and Paige Pigozzi, who has ties to Ontario. This will be Stopnicki’s first appearance competing in the Open division at the Masters after previously winning multiple Junior Women’s Trick titles at the Junior Masters.

Kate Pinsonneault (Penticton, BC) will make her first appearance competing in the Open division at the Masters in Women’s Jump.

An invitation to compete at the Masters is considered one of the sport’s highest honours, with qualification reserved for athletes performing at the top of their disciplines. The tournament is sanctioned by the International Waterski & Wake Federation (IWWF), USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, and the World Wake Association (WWA).

Robin Lake at Callaway Gardens features covered stadium seating, a judges’ tower, media facilities, and beachside viewing areas, creating one of the most recognized venues in watersports. The event attracts thousands of spectators annually and receives extensive media coverage throughout North America and internationally.

Competition begins tomorrow, May 22, and continues through May 24, 2026.