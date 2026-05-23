Monck Public School Bands Earn Gold At MusicFest Canada Nationals

Please see the article below submitted by Monck Public School (MPS):

Between May 11 to 16, the MPS Grade 7 and 8 Jazz and Concert Bands, led by Karen Lonsdale and organized by Nicole Veitch, travelled to Niagara Falls to participate in the MusicFest Canada Nationals. Both bands worked incredibly hard to earn this opportunity after qualifying last year.

“I have seen their dedication towards music since Grade 3 and I was so excited to give them the opportunity in their graduating year,” said Lonsdale.

The Jazz Band, made up of 21 talented students, performed first and earned a gold standing. During their clinic, they had the opportunity to learn and work with adjudicator Colleen Allen.

Next up was the Concert Band. All 48 students performed flawlessly and also received a gold standing. During their clinic, they had the privilege of working and learning with adjudicator Dr. Gretchen McNamara. The Concert Band also won a gold standing for their sight reading during the clinic.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this trip possible: the Wescott family, Trillium Lakelands District School Board, Boyd and Cathy Smith, James Murphy, Amy Bridle, Theatre Muskoka, DPB Delivery, and Muskoka Steamships.

Congratulations to all of the students on this outstanding accomplishment!