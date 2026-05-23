Witnesses Sought In Hate-Motivated Investigation In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating reports of hate-motivated materials being disseminated within the City of Orillia.

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, officers responded to reports that antisemitic materials had been distributed in the community. The OPP’s Hate/Extremism Unit has been engaged, and an active investigation has since been opened. Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or who has information to come forward.

Investigators are asking residents of Orillia to review any available video surveillance footage from the evening of Saturday, May 16 to midday on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Anyone with video that may assist in identifying a suspect, or who observed suspicious activity during that time, is asked to contact the OPP.

Police are also requesting that anyone who received a package containing antisemitic material contact investigators.

The OPP takes all reports of hate-motivated incidents and crimes very seriously. Acts that target individuals or communities based on race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other protected characteristics have no place in our communities and will not be tolerated.

The OPP is committed to thoroughly investigating these incidents, supporting affected individuals, and working with community partners to promote safety, inclusion, and respect. Reporting hate incidents helps police respond effectively and reinforces a shared commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all Ontarians.

The investigation is ongoing led by the Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit under the direction of the Hate/Extremism Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, reference #E260668976. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.