Mischief Charge Laid After Monument Damaged In Orillia

he Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid one charge in relation to damage caused to a local monument.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of a monument being damaged in Couchiching Park in the City of Orillia. Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that a monument had been vandalized using spray paint.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-years-old female from Orillia has been charged with:

Mischief – destroys or damages property

The name of the accused was not released.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Vandalism and property damage are criminal offences that impact community safety and well-being. The Orillia Detachment values the community’s role in helping keep neighbourhoods safe. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppers.ca.