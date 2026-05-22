McHappy Day raised $40,000 For Ronald McDonald House Charities And Georgian Bay General Hospital

Midland, ON – On Wednesday, May 6, local McDonald’s restaurants in Midland, Midland Walmart, and Elmvale celebrated McHappy Day®, marking the first time the event was led by new owners George and Marian Khalil. Together with the community, their inaugural McHappy Day raised $40,000, which will be split between Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation.

Funds raised through this year’s event will help replace an aging fetal health and maternal monitoring system at GBGH—an important tool that provides continuous monitoring during delivery to ensure a safe birth experience and quick response if concerns arise.

Throughout the day, a portion of proceeds from all menu items, along with the sale of McHappy Day hearts, hats and socks, contributed to the funds raised locally, as the community once again showed its strong support for both RMHC and GBGH.

“Seeing our community come together for McHappy Day has been incredibly meaningful for us as the new owners of these restaurants,” said George and Marian Khalil, owner/operators of the Midland and Elmvale McDonald’s locations. “We are truly grateful for the generosity, kindness, and support shown by our guests, crew, and local partners. Every visit, donation, and smile helped make a real difference for families who need it most. Midland and Elmvale have welcomed us with open arms, and we are proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply about helping others. Thank you for making our first McHappy Day together so special.”

Local volunteers and community partners helped bring the event to life, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere in each restaurant. Their participation reflects the strong community spirit that continues to make McHappy Day a success year after year.

“McHappy Day is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when a community comes together,” said Robyn Kaczanowski, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to George and Marian, their team, and everyone who contributed to this year’s success. These funds will help purchase critical monitoring technology for our tiniest patients at GBGH.”