Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Causing Death After Fatal Motorcycle Collision

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with impaired driving after a fatal collision.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 10:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department were dispatched to a serious collision that occurred on Ecclestone Drive near Kirkhill Drive in Bracebridge between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. Emergency services were on scene very quickly and the operator of the motorcycle was transported to hospital. Sadly, lifesaving measures were not successful and the 23-year-old from Bracebridge succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle, 25-year-old Ethan McKiernan, of Bracebridge, ON was arrested and charged with (Impaired) Operation Causing Death and Dangerous Operation Causing Death. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 22, 2026, for a bail hearing to answer to his charges.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and may reference incident number E260697147.

Posted on Facebook:

Posting anonymously for my family at the moment.

To the nurse who was there when my brother was hit by a car last night and performed CPR while waiting for the paramedics my family and I will be forever grateful for what you tried to do.

If you’re on here I want you to know how much my family and I appreciate your kindness and I’m glad there are still good people out in the world even though it doesn’t feel like it right now.

Also to people who think driving under the influence is a good idea it’s not. You just took a life away from someone who didn’t deserve it. You left a family in pieces and you left a 2 and half year old boy without a father.

Don’t drive drunk, don’t drive distracted. My brother will never come home but thank you to the nurse who tried and the paramedics and all the other medical staff who did everything they could