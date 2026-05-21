Minor Injuries To Boat Operator After Being Ejected And Hit Near Brandy’s Island

Earlier this (Thursday) afternoon, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to a dangerous marine incident near Brandy’s Island on the waters of Georgian Bay.

On May 21, 2026 at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched after a vessel operator was ejected into the water . The vessel continued in motion in a circular pattern and subsequently struck the individual in the water.

The operator, a 57-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital by Muskoka Paramedics Services and was treated for minor injuries. Officers were assisted on scene by the Georgian Bay Township Fire Department. Emergency responders were able to successfully stop the vessel, and no additional injuries were reported. (photo taken after boater removed from the water)

OPP CONTINUE TO REMIND BOATERS TO WEAR A LIFE JACKET