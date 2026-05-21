New Digital Alert System Helps Improve Safety For Muskoka Drivers And Paramedics

When every second matters, giving drivers more time to react can help save lives.

Muskoka Paramedic Services is the first paramedic service, in partnership with HAAS Safety Cloud and ACETECH Global to deploy a new digital notification system designed to help make roads safer for paramedics, patients, and the public.

With ambulances responding to thousands of calls every year across Muskoka, the system helps notify nearby drivers when paramedics are responding to an emergency. Alerts are delivered through compatible 2018 or newer Stellantis in-vehicle infotainment systems and the Waze navigation App.

Creating safer roads through earlier awareness

Traditionally, drivers may only have a few seconds to react once they see or hear an ambulance approaching. The new digital alert system can provide drivers with approximately 30 to 60 seconds of advance notice by sending visual or audible alerts, helping them move safely aside for approaching emergency vehicles.

The system can also notify drivers when ambulances are stationary at emergency scenes, encouraging safer driving around roadside incidents and emergency responders.

How the system works

The alert system uses ACETECH hardware already installed in Muskoka Paramedic Services ambulances. When paramedics respond to an emergency call, alerts are automatically sent to nearby smartphones and compatible in-vehicle navigation systems.

Drivers do not need to sign up for the service. Alerts will appear automatically through compatible systems already in use.

Benefits of the digital alert system include:

Earlier awareness of approaching emergency vehicles

Improved safety for paramedics, patients, and drivers

Improved Paramedic response times

Reduced sudden braking and unpredictable driver reactions

Better awareness around roadside emergency scenes

Leading innovation in emergency response

Launching the system during Paramedic Services Week recognizes the important work paramedics do every day to keep communities safe and connected to care.

As the first paramedic service to implement this technology, Muskoka Paramedic Services continues to explore innovative ways to improve patient care, staff safety, and community well-being.

Drivers are reminded to continue following Ontario’s Move Over laws and remain alert for emergency vehicles at all times.

For more information about Muskoka Paramedic Services, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/paramedic-services