Community Centre Reopens In Baysville; Arena Floor Remains Closed | May 20 Update

The Township of Lake of Bays continues a phased reopening of the Community Centre, Arena and Library facility in Baysville following the full closure on May 6. As part of this phased approach, the Community Centre on the second floor has reopened to the public, while the arena floor remains closed.

Recent confirmation from the Township’s engineering team has allowed this progress to move forward. As part of this review, the maintenance room that was originally impacted by the incident has been deemed accessible to staff, allowing for the restoration of essential utilities, including hydro.

What’s Open

Community Centre (second floor)

Lake of Bays Public Library

Power restored through hydro

Public access via Carol Street

The arena floor remains closed to the public while engineers complete further assessment of the east wall, located adjacent to the maintenance room that was originally affected. A portion of the parking lot also remains fenced off.

Public safety remains the Township’s top priority. The Township will continue working closely with engineering experts, and further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.