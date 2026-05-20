Rick Maloney Announces Re-Election Campaign For Mayor Of Bracebridge

From Rick Maloney

Mayor Rick Maloney today officially announced his campaign for re-election as Mayor of Bracebridge, pledging to continue building a strong, prosperous, and connected community for residents, families, businesses, and future generations.

“Bracebridge is a community with tremendous momentum,” said Maloney. “Over the past term, we have worked together to strengthen our local economy, invest in community well-being, protect our environment, and build relationships that position Bracebridge for long-term success. I am proud of what we have accomplished and excited about what lies ahead.”

Since first being elected Mayor, Maloney has focused on priorities that reflect the needs and aspirations of the community. Under his leadership, the Town has continued to support initiatives that enhance quality of life for residents of all ages through investments in parks, recreation, waterfront access, trails, and community infrastructure, while also supporting partnerships that strengthen healthcare services and community wellness throughout the region.

Bracebridge has also experienced continued economic growth through strategic investment, downtown revitalization efforts, tourism development, and support for local business. The Town has promoted responsible residential and commercial development while working to attract new investment and employment opportunities that strengthen the local economy year-round.

“Bracebridge continues to be recognized as one of Ontario’s most desirable communities to live, work, visit, and invest in,” said Maloney. “We have created momentum that benefits residents, entrepreneurs, workers, and families alike.”

Under Maloney’s leadership, Bracebridge also advanced its Climate Action Plan, establishing a long-term framework to reduce emissions, strengthen environmental resiliency, and promote sustainable municipal practices.

“Protecting our environment is essential to protecting our quality of life and our economic future,” said Maloney. “Bracebridge’s Climate Action Plan reflects our commitment to responsible leadership and ensuring our community remains strong and sustainable for future generations.”

Maloney’s administration has also focused on maintaining strong municipal finances while continuing to deliver critical services and infrastructure investments. Through careful budgeting and long-term planning, the Town has worked to ensure taxpayers receive value while preparing Bracebridge for future growth and economic challenges.

The Mayor also emphasized the importance working closely with local businesses, community organizations, regional partners, healthcare leaders, tourism stakeholders, and residents to advance shared priorities and support long-term success for the community.

“Strong communities are built through partnerships,” Maloney said. “By working collaboratively with stakeholders across our region, Bracebridge has been able to achieve meaningful progress and position itself for a strong future.”

Looking ahead, Maloney said his campaign will focus on managing growth responsibly, improving infrastructure, supporting attainable housing solutions, strengthening local healthcare advocacy, enhancing economic opportunities, and protecting the unique character and natural environment of Bracebridge.

“I believe in Bracebridge,” Maloney said. “This community succeeds when we work together with optimism, respect, and a shared vision for the future. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Bracebridge and earning their support once again.”