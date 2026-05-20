House Fire In Dwight Claims The Life Of One Person

Lake of Bays Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Spring Lake Road in Dwight on May 19, 2026.

The call was received at approximately 7:46 p.m., with the first crews arriving on scene at approximately 7:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered large volumes of thick black smoke with no visible flame. Crews from Station 30 (Hillside) and Station 20 (Port Cunnington) responded, with approximately 20 firefighters on scene.

Firefighters conducted a rapid assessment of the structure. Crews ventilated the building to remove smoke and completed overhaul operations to ensure no remaining hotspots.

One individual was transported to hospital for treatment related to smoke inhalation. Tragically, one occupant of the home was located deceased. Next of kin notification has been completed.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and remains on scene, working with Lake of Bays Fire Rescue and partner agencies to determine the origin and cause.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones affected,” said Jeremy Alldred-Hughes, Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Services. “This is a very difficult loss for our community and for our responding crews.”