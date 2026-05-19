13-Year-Old Youth In A Vehicle Charged After A Pursuit In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a youth after a pursuit in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 3:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were contacted by Peel Regional Police regarding a 13-year-old who had taken his parents vehicle and was potentially driving to Gravenhurst to see friends. Officers located the vehicle in the town of Gravenhurst near Lofty Pines Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the youth failed to comply and attempted to flee the area.

The suspect vehicle eventually left the roadway on Doe Lake Road and the driver, who was uninjured, was placed under arrest.

Police have charged the 13-year-old from Brampton, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with Dangerous Driving, Take Motor Vehicle without Consent, Flight from Peace Officer and Stunt Driving. He was held in custody and will appear in a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 19, 2026 to answer to his charges.