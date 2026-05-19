Muskoka Bears Jr C Hockey Team Name Geoff Carleton As New Head Coach

The Muskoka Bears Jr C Hockey Team are proud to announce Geoff Carleton as the new Head Coach of the PJHL club for the 2026-27 season.

Carleton brings a strong blend of high-level playing experience and professional leadership to the Bears bench. A former Sudbury Wolves OHL draft pick, Carleton played over 100 Junior games across four organizations, giving him first hand knowledge of the development path for players looking to advance to Junior A, OHL, and beyond.

Off the ice, Carleton currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Township of Lake of Bays. His career in municipal leadership has been defined by team building, strategic planning, and community engagement — qualities the Bears organization believes will translate directly to a winning culture at Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

“Geoff understands what it takes to play at the next level, and he understands Muskoka,” said *Joe Rockbrune, General Manager of the Bracebridge Bears*. “His experience as a player, plus his leadership as a CAO, makes him the right person to develop our players and build a program our community can be proud of. We’re thrilled to have him lead the Bears.”

“I’m honoured to join the Bears and coach in my own backyard,” said Carleton. “This is a great hockey community with passionate fans and dedicated young players. My focus will be on accountability, skill development, and making sure we represent Bracebridge the right way every time we step on the ice.”

Carleton will begin working with staff and players immediately.

Joe Rockbrune

General Manager, Muskoka Bears Jr C Hockey Team