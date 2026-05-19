Hello Fresh Launches Big Green Fridge Summer Tour Across Ontario With A Chance At Free Meals

Hello Fresh Launches Big Green Fridge Summer Tour Across Ontario

HelloFresh is launching the Big Green Fridge Tour, a large-scale experiential activation. Travellers at select ONroute locations across Ontario will receive FREE ready to enjoy meals inspired by HelloFresh’s seasonal summer recipe collection.

ONroute locations in Port Hope, King City and Innisfil, Ontario

King City ONroute

Friday, May 22 Innisfil ONroute

Sunday, May 24

Activation hours run from 11 AM to 6 PM or while supplies last.

HelloFresh is tapping into a major summer lifestyle trend: Canadians want to spend less time grocery shopping and meal planning and more time enjoying road trips, cottages, outdoor activities and time with family and friends.

More Dock Time: Skip the stress, and spend that time where it counts, by the water, with friends and family.

This summer, HelloFresh is meeting Canadians exactly where summer happens.

To kick off the season, HelloFresh is launching the “Taste of Summer” campaign with the HelloFresh Big Green Fridge Tour, bringing fresh meals, seasonal ingredients and summer inspiration directly to travellers at some of Ontario’s busiest ONroute locations.

The activation is built around a relatable seasonal insight. During summer, Canadians are constantly on the move and meal planning often becomes an afterthought. Whether it is heading to cottage country, spending the day outdoors or taking a weekend road trip, HelloFresh is showing up at the exact moment convenience matters most.

At the centre of the activation is the iconic HelloFresh Big Green Fridge, a recognizable brand symbol that travellers will encounter in high traffic ONroute environments during peak summer travel weekends.

At each stop, consumers will:

• Encounter the Big Green Fridge activation

• Receive FREE Taste of Summer meals

• Experience HelloFresh as a fresh, local and convenient summer solution

• Discover recipes featuring peak season ingredients and summer grilling inspiration

FEATURED “TASTE OF SUMMER” MENU

Week 1: May 15 and May 17

• Grilled Drive Thru Style Beef Burgers

• Grilled Chicken and Elotes Salad

• Pesto and Tomato Bocconcini Melts

Week 2: May 22 and May 24

• Grilled Drive Thru Style Beef Burgers

• Rhubarb BBQ Sauced Chicken with Apple and Celery Salad

• Pesto and Tomato Bocconcini Melts

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