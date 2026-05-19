Major Storm In Port Sydney Claims The Life Of One Person

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple calls for service following a severe thunderstorm that moved through the area on May 18th, 2026.

Beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers received numerous reports of downed trees and hydro lines across roadways throughout the Huntsville area.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to an incident on Clearwater Lake Road in Port Sydney where a 19-year-old male was struck by a falling tree. The individual was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Hazardous conditions persist, with ongoing reports of fallen trees and downed wires. The Huntsville OPP is urging members of the public to exercise caution when travelling and to avoid areas affected by storm damage. There are still reports of trees across roadways and wires down. Huntsville OPP are asking members of the public to drive with care on area roads.

Due to power outages affecting traffic signals, motorists are reminded to use caution when approaching intersections and to treat non-functioning traffic lights as a four-way stop.

For information and updates, the public is encouraged to consult the following resources:

Road conditions and closures: www.511on.ca and www.municipal511.ca

Power outages: Hydro One – 1-800-434-1235 | www.hydroone.com, or your local hydro provider

Weather updates: www.weather.gc.ca

In an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call 1-888-310-1122.