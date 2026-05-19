Integrated Medicine And Rehab Services Nurse Darlene Jermey Wins 2026 OSMH Nightingale Award For Exceptional Compassion And Care

Registered Practical Nurse (RPN), Darlene Jermey has been awarded the 2026 Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Nightingale Award. A nurse in the hospital’s Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services (IMRS) program for 18 years, Jermey was recognized during OSMH’s Nursing Week celebrations.

Jermey was nominated by the family member of a former patient, who shared a heartfelt account of the compassion and personalized care she provided during their mother’s hospital stay.

“I’m truly honoured to receive this award,” said Jermey. “Caring for patients and their families is at the heart of what we do every day. It means so much to be recognized in this way and to know that the care I provide makes a difference.”

Here is an excerpt from her nomination:

“Though everyone we encountered was incredible, the nurse caring for my mom was an actual angel. Darlene went above and beyond in every way—engaging my mother in meaningful conversation, ensuring her comfort, and even finding snacks when she noticed my mom wasn’t enjoying the hospital food.

My mother often feels dismissed because of her accent, but Darlene treated her with patience, dignity, and respect. Her professionalism, tact, and empathy were truly remarkable. In a world that can feel rushed and disconnected, Darlene reminded us that compassion still exists in the most powerful way.”

Jill Colin, OSMH Vice President, Patient Care & Chief Nursing Executive, presented the award to Jermey after the announcement was made during a special Nursing Week online town hall for all OSMH team members.

“Darlene exemplifies the compassion, dedication, and professionalism that define exceptional nursing,” said Colin. “Her ability to connect with patients and families on a deeply human level, while delivering outstanding clinical care, makes her an invaluable member of our team. We are incredibly proud to recognize Darlene as this year’s Nightingale Award recipient.”

The OSMH Nightingale Award recognizes a nurse whose work has had a profound and positive impact on the lives of patients and families. It is named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, whose legacy continues to inspire compassionate, patient-centered care.

In recognition of the important contributions nurses and care teams make every day, OSMH also celebrated its 2026 Peer Recognition Award winners:

2026 – OSMH Peer Recognition Award Winners