OPP Investigating Fatal ATV Collision In Severn Township

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a single motor vehicle collision involving an ATV in Severn Township.

On Sunday May 17, 2026, just after 8:20 pm, officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Laughlin Falls Road between Lovering Line and Taylor Line. Orillia OPP, along with Simcoe County Paramedics and Severn Fire arrived on scene and began administering life saving efforts.

A 26-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene. The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) have attended the scene to assist with the investigation and Laughlin Falls Road has since been re-opened.

The investigation is still ongoing. No further details to be released at this time.

Orillia OPP request that any witness or any persons who have dashcam footage of the incident please contact 1-888-310-1122, or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com, ref E260673477.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.