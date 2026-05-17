Diva Dialogues Returns To Huntsville With Timely Conversation On Safe Spaces, Inclusivity, Workforce And Belonging In Tourism

Explorers’ Edge is pleased to announce the return of Diva Dialogues on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Cedar Canoe Books in Huntsville, with a timely and important conversation focused on creating safe spaces, building inclusive workplaces, and supporting belonging across the tourism and hospitality sector.

This year’s event, “Creating Safe Spaces: Inclusivity, Workforce, and Belonging in Tourism,” will feature Seth Compton, founder of OUTLoud North Bay, as a special guest speaker. The evening will also include regional voices from Almaguin Pride Network, Northridge Inn & Resort, and Explorers’ Edge, weaving together perspectives from community advocacy, business leadership, workforce development, and destination building.

As tourism operators prepare for another busy travel season, Explorers’ Edge is highlighting the importance of welcoming and inclusive environments not only for visitors, but also for the students, youth, seasonal workers, frontline teams, and staff who help tourism communities thrive.

“Students, youth, and staff are the backbone of our travel and tourism seasons,” said James Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge. “If we want strong businesses, strong communities, and strong visitor experiences, we need to understand what a truly welcoming work environment looks and feels like. This conversation is about more than good intentions. It is about practical action, workforce development, and creating places where people feel safe, respected, and supported.”

Seth Compton founded OUTLoud North Bay as a safe and supportive space for 2SLGBTQ+ youth and has become a leading voice in Northern Ontario on inclusion, belonging, and community-based support.

“Creating safe spaces is not just about putting a sign in the window,” said Seth Compton, founder of OUTLoud North Bay. “It is about what people experience when they walk through the door. It is about how young people are supported, how staff are treated, and how communities show up for one another. Tourism and hospitality businesses have a powerful role to play in helping people feel seen and valued.”

The event will also connect to broader Pride and inclusion work happening across the region, including Almaguin Pride Network’s growing community presence and local leadership in creating more visible and welcoming spaces.

“Pride work in smaller and rural communities is deeply important because visibility can change lives,” said Tara, representing Almaguin Pride Network. “When businesses, organizations, and community leaders take part in these conversations, it sends a clear message that everyone belongs here. Diva Dialogues is an opportunity to keep building that momentum together.”

For tourism operators, the conversation is also a business and workforce imperative. Creating a culture of belonging can help businesses attract and retain staff, support young workers, and ensure that both employees and visitors feel safe and welcome.

“At Northridge Inn & Resort, hospitality begins with how people feel,” said Kate Hood, General Manager of Northridge Inn & Resort. “Our industry depends on people, our teams, our guests, and our communities. Building inclusive workplaces is part of building a stronger tourism sector, and these conversations help operators think about what that looks like in practical, meaningful ways.”

Diva Dialogues is part of Explorers’ Edge’s ongoing work to support inclusive destination development across the region. Explorers’ Edge has also been advancing its own Rainbow Registry process and supporting broader conversations around 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion, safe spaces, and community leadership in tourism.

The evening will include a keynote-style conversation with Seth Compton, reflections on safe spaces and workforce development, and a panel discussion exploring how businesses and communities can take meaningful steps toward more inclusive and welcoming environments.

Event Details

What: Diva Dialogues: Creating Safe Spaces — Inclusivity, Workforce, and Belonging in Tourism

When: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Where: Cedar Canoe Books, 72 Main Street East, Huntsville, Ontario

Hosted by: Explorers’ Edge

Tourism operators, business owners, staff teams, community partners, allies, and residents are encouraged to attend.