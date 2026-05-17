Driver Charged With Impaired After Fleeing From Police In Oro-Medonte

Officers of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with numerous Criminal Code offences after a traffic complaint was made by a member of the public.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, just after 12:00 am, members of the Aurora OPP along with Orillia OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle driving erratically on Highway 400 NB through the City of Barrie. Officers located the vehicle on Highway 11 NB in the Township of Oro-Medonte and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle continued, and a tire deflation device was subsequently deployed, after which the vehicle came to a stop a short distance away.

As a result of the investigation, Nikola Pejic, 53-years-old of Temagami, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Flight from peace officer – two counts

Dangerous operation – two counts

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code – two counts

Assault Police Officer with a weapon – three counts

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused has been held in custody to appear for a bail hearing on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Additionally, their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The OPP ask any members of the public who witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage, to please contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence E260661251. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.

The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911.