Give Local Kids The Best Summer Experience By Helping Them Attend Camp This Summer

Summer is just around the corner and it’s time for Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions to fundraise for their Camp Program to give kids in need the chance to attend summer camp programs of their choosing. These kids often face complicated challenges at a young age, and summer camps become an important opportunity for learning & development, and ways for them to explore and create cherished memories.

The benefits that camps provide to kids in need are immense. They offer community connections, cultural engagement, and personal growth opportunities, and set them on a path to success in adulthood.

Registrations have already started and beyond the generosity of local camps they partner with, this program is not funded, and they need more funds so they can help more children create lasting memories and learn valuable life skills. Last year, 112 local kids received camp experiences and this year, we anticipate that number to grow!

Their goal is to fundraise at least $40K to cover registration fees for hundreds of children. Registration fees start at about $55 per child for one day at a local day camp and around $275 for a week. Specialized camps cost around $600 per week and overnight camps are around $1,100. Finally, a camp-in-a-box for one child costs about $100. You can donate to their program and help making a difference in a child’s life here: https://familyconnexions.ca/camp-program/?give=7XEWNRD8

“My child had a great time and enjoyed learning to dance. This was a great experience for her to have this opportunity to be in the community and playing with other children while learning new skills. She would not have been able to attend without this camp week being offered to her.” – Summer camp 2025 recipient

A list of the camps which are offering clients of their agency free spots and discounts can be viewed on their website. Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is deeply thankful to all the camp facilities making a difference in the lives of so many children.

For more information about Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and how you can support their mission, please visit http://www.familyconnexions.ca/ or contact camp@familyconnexions.ca.