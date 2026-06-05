Two Houses Destroyed By Fire On Minerva St W In Huntsville

Firefighters from Station 1 (Huntsville), Station 5 (Port Sydney), and Station 30 (Hillside) responded with 21 personnel and 8 apparatus.

Upon arrival, flames were visible from the exterior of neighboring buildings and a parked vehicle between the homes. Firefighters began simultaneously attacking both fires using hose lines. Audible smoke alarms could be heard by firefighters as they made entry into both dwellings.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Muskoka Paramedic Services, and Hydro One.

At the time of this release, the incident is ongoing. The cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire will be investigated once the fire is extinguished. An update will be provided once more information is available.

The Fire Department would like to remind the community of the importance of home escape planning and having working smoke alarms. If a fire happens in your home, get out and stay out.