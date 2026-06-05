Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Announces Transformation Of Transitional Care Beds At Granite Ridge To Alternate Health Facility

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to announce that the five Transitional Care beds at Granite Ridge Retirement Residence in Gravenhurst will transition to an Alternate Health Facility (AHF) designation.

As an AHF, the designated beds at Granite Ridge will operate as an extension of the hospital system and will be considered a hospital site. Compliant with all legislative requirements for an AHF this designation reflects Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to enhancing patient flow and ensuring high-quality care in the most appropriate setting.

This transformation will provide Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare with five dedicated beds to support patients classified as Alternate Level of Care (ALC)—individuals who no longer require acute hospital services but are unable to return to their previous living arrangement. These patients are often awaiting placement in rehabilitation programs, long-term care, or other funded settings.

With anticipated lengths of stay of fewer than 90 days, the AHF beds at Granite Ridge will play a vital role in ensuring patients receive care in the right place, at the right time, while freeing up acute care capacity within the hospital.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare on this meaningful initiative. The transition to an Alternate Health Facility marks an important step forward in delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time. At Granite Ridge Retirement Residence, we take great pride in providing a welcoming and supportive environment for individuals during key moments in their care journey. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to improving patient flow and enhancing care across the region. We look forward to building an innovative future together and making a lasting, positive impact in our community.”

— Kim Sander, Administrator, Granite Ridge Retirement Residence