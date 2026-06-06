Fatal Collision On Highway 69 Near Highway 522

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles where one person has died.

On June 5, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP with the assistance of Anishinabek Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 69 near Highway 522 in Henvey Inlet First Nation.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team. The highway was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

Further information will be provided when available.