Geordie Sabbagh Announces Run For Huntsville And Chaffey Council

From Geordie Sabbagh:

Geordie Sabbagh has announced he’s running for Huntsville Town Council in the combined Huntsville & Chaffey Ward, where residents will elect two councillors this fall.

“Over the past few months, many people in our community, including friends, colleagues and family, have encouraged me to run,” said Sabbagh. “I listened, and decided to step forward. I believe I have something different to contribute.”

Sabbagh, a volunteer firefighter, small-business owner, parent and community volunteer, says Huntsville is at an important moment and needs fresh ideas, fresh faces and different experiences around the council table.

“I will not stand on the sidelines waiting for the next opportunity to serve. There is work to do right here, right now. For me, it will always be about helping the community I love.”

Sabbagh says Huntsville’s growth means the next Council will face some significant choices.

“Huntsville has grown quickly, and some of the decisions that come with that growth can’t be put off any longer. The next few years will be critical. We need to make decisions not just for the next four years, but for the next generation of residents. What matters is that we make those decisions openly, thoughtfully and with Huntsville’s long-term interests in mind.”

His campaign will focus on three pillars: affordability, economic growth and future planning.

“I love what makes Huntsville feel like home — knowing your neighbours, looking out for one another and feeling connected to the place you live. We can hold onto that while still having the ambition to build the housing, healthcare, infrastructure, jobs and opportunities our future needs.”

Sabbagh says he doesn’t believe leadership means having all the answers.

“We have incredible people in this community with knowledge, experience and ideas. I believe my job is to listen, bring the right people together and turn good ideas into action. I want to help build the Huntsville we all believe in.”

More information can be found at https://yourneighbourgeordie.ca