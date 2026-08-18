The World Menu Heist Is Back At McDonald’s Canada

The vault has been opened: The World Menu Heist is officially back in Canada, with a new collection of global menu items from McDonald’s restaurants across the world ready to be uncovered.

Starting August 18th, for a limited time only, Canadians can experience a lineup of globally inspired menu items from McDonald’s restaurants around the world. From savoury classics to sweet delicacies, we’re bringing the flavours McDonald’s fans around the globe know and love, right to your local McDonald’s. Check out the thrill of the heist for yourself here.

“When we launched Menu Heist in Canada last year, the appetite for international flavours was undeniable,” said Jennifer DelVecchio, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada. “What started here has grown into a global phenomenon, with McDonald’s in several countries bringing fan-favourite menu items across borders in 2026. This year, we’re introducing a fresh lineup of global favourites, giving Canadians the chance to enjoy menu items inspired by McDonald’s restaurants from around the world, all in their local communities.”

Get ready for a flavour adventure with the World Menu Heist lineup:

Main Courses & Sides:

Chicken Parmi Burger – Straight from Australia, the Chicken Parmi Burger has landed in Canada. Crispy seasoned chicken layered with marinara sauce, creamy parmesan sauce, shredded lettuce, and white processed cheese, all on a soft potato bun. Rich, saucy, and just the right amount of indulgent. Get it before it’s gone, mate.

McExtreme Pulled Pork – Pulled from Spain, now in Canada. Layers of pulled pork in BBQ sauce, beef, hickory-smoked bacon, white processed cheese, crispy onions for some crunch and creamy chipotle sauce for heat make for one delicious sandwich. One bite leads to another… and somehow it’s all gone.

Cheesy Bacon McFlavour Fries – France’s Cheesy Bacon McFlavour Fries have gone missing… and surfaced in Canada. Golden fries loaded with a creamy double cheddar cheese sauce and hickory-smoked bacon. Rich, indulgent, and easy to lose track of. Grab them before they’re “disparues”.

Garlic & Black Pepper Chicken McNuggets® – Last seen in Japan, these McNuggets have made their way to Canada. Crispy Chicken McNuggets with a garlic and black pepper breading, built for dipping. Punchy, savoury, and gone before you know it.

Frozen Treats:

Stroopwafel McFlurry® – Missing from the Netherlands, now somehow spotted in Canada. Creamy vanilla soft serve swirled with caramel flavoured cinnamon waffle cone pieces and caramel sauce. Sweet, smooth, with a perfect crunch… enjoy it while it’s here.

Sauces & Dips:

Truffle Flavoured Mayo-Style Sauce -Sweden’s Truffle Flavoured Mayo-Style Sauce has suspiciously made its way here. Creamy mayo-style sauce with a hint of truffle flavour. A little indulgent, a little unexpected. Don’t miss it.

Black Garlic Sauce – Japan’s Black Garlic Sauce has mysteriously surfaced in Canada. Deep, umami flavour with a bold garlic hit. Not your average dip. Pair it with your Garlic & Black Pepper Chicken McNuggets before it slips away.

The World Menu Heist is available for a limited time only at participating restaurants across Canada. Get your hands on these coveted global flavours before they’re gone.

Menu items sold in Canada may vary from the local country versions.