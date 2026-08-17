SIU Charges Southern Georgian Bay OPP Officer With Three Counts Of Sexual Assault

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an Ontario Provincial Police officer with the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment committed criminal offences between August of 2024 and October of 2025.

On February 6, 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police notified the SIU of an allegation of sexual assault involving an officer and a woman. In the course of its investigation, the SIU uncovered separate allegations involving two additional women.

As a result of the SIU investigations, Cst Zahid Javed is facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Three counts of sexual assault and

and Three counts of breach of trust

Cst Javed was arrested at SIU headquarters this morning and later released on several conditions, including that he refrains from communicating directly or indirectly with the affected persons.

Cst Javed is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 605 Yonge Street in Midland on September 10, 2026.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.