Tuesday Aug. 18th Calloway Storage 10th Anniversary Celebration In Gravenhurst

Join us Tuesday, August 18 for our 10th Anniversary Celebration in Gravenhurst 2 pm to 4 pm at 1010 Beiers Rd, Gravenhurst

For the past 10 years, Calloway Storage has been proud to provide reliable self-storage, climate storage, and portable storage solutions across Muskoka and Central Ontario. To celebrate this milestone, we’re inviting our customers, neighbors, and community members to join us for an afternoon of fun, prizes, refreshments and celebration. Whether you’ve stored with us for years or are simply curious about what Calloway Storage has to offer, we’d love to see you there!

Location: Calloway Storage, Gravenhurst

Cost: Free to attend

Please RSVP by emailing callowaystorageoffice@gmail.com.

Event Page

What to expect

We’ve planned an afternoon filled with activities for the whole community, including:

Draw prizes – including a Grand Draw Prize! (Check end of blog for more rules around the draw!)

A special promotional offer for attendees

Light refreshments

Tours of the Calloway Storage facility

Meet the Calloway Storage team

Learn more about our self-storage, climate storage, and portable storage services

Everyone who attends will automatically be entered into our door prize draw, and every guest will receive our anniversary promotion.

And, a special event…

Calloway Muskoka Storage Wars

Think you have what it takes to win?

As part of the celebration, we’re hosting our own version of Calloway Muskoka Storage Wars!

Here’s how it works:

Participants receive a bidding paddle after registering for the event.

You’ll bid on mystery storage containers. (2 in total)

Winning containers contain prizes valued at up to $300.

Containers include brand new and gently used products!

Every donation helps support the GAP.

It’s a fun way to celebrate while giving back to an important cause in our community.

The highest bidder wins the contents of the storage container and must pay the full winning bid amount immediately after the auction. Once payment is received, the contents of the container become the property of the winning bidder and all proceeds raised are to be donated to the GAP (Gravenhurst Against Poverty). Don’t know what to do with your winnings day of? You will have 2 weeks to collect your winnings! Need more time? Talk to our staff about renting the container!

Calloway Muskoka Storage Wars is inspired by the excitement of Storage Wars! All mystery containers have been assembled by Calloway Storage specifically for this event. No customer property included.

*This Article Is Sponsored By Calloway Storage