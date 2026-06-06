Muskoka And One Of Its Turn-Key Resorts Inspires Authors’ Investments And Lifestyle Choices

A fresh perspective on real estate and lifestyle design is emerging with the release of Small

Spaces in Big Places. Part memoir, part financial guide, this book blends personal storytelling with reflections on wealth, intentional living, and redefining what it means to have “enough.” By converting equity into passive income and embracing a more minimalist footprint, readers are shown how to create a self-funded lifestyle that prioritizes time, freedom, and meaningful experiences over accumulation.

Built around the philosophy “Live Where You Love. Own Smart. Live Free.”, the book introduces an unconventional yet accessible model: owning multiple smaller, income-generating residences in desirable locations, such as Muskoka, rather than

a single primary home. From vibrant downtown waterfronts to serene lakesides and sun-soaked beaches, the authors demonstrate how thoughtful ownership can unlock both financial flexibility and a richer life experience.

Early readers are calling the book both inspiring and grounded—an uncommon balance in the personal finance and real estate

space.

“Finally, a down-to-earth guide to achieving the possible… This thoughtful book challenges the consumer mindset and shows how

to build a life full of experiences rather than things. It’s practical, step-by-step, and filled with real solutions.”

“One of those rare books that works no matter where you are in life… It challenges assumptions about security, opportunity, and choice, while offering frameworks and tools that are both actionable and empowering.”

With housing affordability, work flexibility, and lifestyle priorities all undergoing rapid change, Small Spaces in Big Places arrives at a moment when many are ready to consider a different path—one that is both financially sound and deeply

fulfilling.

About the Authors

Wayne and Jennifer are experienced real estate investors and lifestyle strategists who have spent years refining a model that blends financial independence with intentional living. Their work is rooted in the belief that with the right mindset and approach, a life of freedom and variety is more attainable than most people think. They spend at least 4-5 months a year enjoying all that Muskoka has to offer amongst its beauty.

Availability Small Spaces in Big Places is available now in paperback and through IngramSpark and Amazon

ISBN: 978-1-0674542-0-3

Non-Fiction: Business & Economics/ Real Estate, Personal Finance, Investments

Also E-book available on Amazon and Audible coming soon.

Website: https://www.smallspacesinbigplaces.com